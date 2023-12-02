Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 266 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

