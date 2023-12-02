Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 700 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roblox by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Roblox by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Roblox by 164,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.