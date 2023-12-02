Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 9,687 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

