Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $639,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAPR. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $27,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $7,611,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $6,764,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $5,541,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $2,919,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

