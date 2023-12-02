Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $478,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 102,041 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $154.33 million, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.26%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

