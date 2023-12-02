Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,417 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

