Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 837 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

TPHD stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

