Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437,594 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

