Cetera Investment Advisers Has $282,000 Stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,046,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 416,860 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

