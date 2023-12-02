Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 209.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Webster Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

