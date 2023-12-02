Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $283,000 in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBJL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 35.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of TBJL opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

