Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XSLV opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.