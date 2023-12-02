Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $32.37 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,059 shares of company stock worth $1,757,667 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.