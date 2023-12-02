Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH opened at $315.11 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

