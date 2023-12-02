Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,062 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

