Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 830 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $7,446,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.