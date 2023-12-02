Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $280,000 Position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FDEV stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

