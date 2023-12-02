Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $291,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of INMD opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. Equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.