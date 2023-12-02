Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 108,642 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,444,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,642 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lyft by 457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

