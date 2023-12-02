Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 185,063 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,364 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,298 shares of company stock worth $4,762,704. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

