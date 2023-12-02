Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 249,306 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,157,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,951 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

