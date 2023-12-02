Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,410 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $38.08 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.