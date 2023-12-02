Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 71,815 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

CoreCivic Trading Down 0.3 %

CXW opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.85. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $639,038. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.