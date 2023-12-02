Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,510 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,565.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,424,017 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.