Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,810 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,412 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 21.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

GPRE opened at $25.44 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

