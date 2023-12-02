Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,457,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE ELME opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

