Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ASML by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,083,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $692.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.76. The stock has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

