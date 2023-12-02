Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after buying an additional 76,470 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

