Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

VRRM opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

