Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

