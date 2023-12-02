Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.