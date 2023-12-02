Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,519 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,385 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $13,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,678,427 shares of company stock worth $63,984,269 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

