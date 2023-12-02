Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,796 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,199,090.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570 over the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL opened at $213.12 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.