Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LiveRamp by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.