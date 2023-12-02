Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.76 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

