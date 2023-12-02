Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 3.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

BL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

