Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $23,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KTB opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

