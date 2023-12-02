Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,556,000 after acquiring an additional 630,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $27.34 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

