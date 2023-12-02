Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $619,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.