Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

