Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.16 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

