Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias acquired 1,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.61. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.