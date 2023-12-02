Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after buying an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after buying an additional 229,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

