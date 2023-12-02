Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.29 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,084,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

