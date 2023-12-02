Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.61 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alight by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Insider Activity at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

