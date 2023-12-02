Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.76 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

