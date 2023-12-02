Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

