Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,459,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $432,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,785.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,785.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,125. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.