Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

