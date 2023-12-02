Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.7 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

